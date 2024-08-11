Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up about 1.7% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 5.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,793,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,464,951,000 after acquiring an additional 291,712 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $1,652,862,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,818,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,241,706,000 after buying an additional 12,644 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,624,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,060,000 after buying an additional 279,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,467,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,952,000 after acquiring an additional 7,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

SPGI stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $488.51. 611,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,258,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.92. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $340.49 and a 12-month high of $502.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $460.85 and its 200 day moving average is $440.17. The company has a market cap of $152.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $1,327,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,205.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $1,327,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,205.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $245,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,816.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,862 shares of company stock worth $8,645,727 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on S&P Global from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $532.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $486.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $526.73.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

