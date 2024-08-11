Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.75 Million Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,633 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike makes up about 2.3% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $6,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 918.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after buying an additional 22,594 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total value of $3,900,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,136,012.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.52, for a total transaction of $1,334,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,358,592.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total transaction of $3,900,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,136,012.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,643 shares of company stock valued at $54,992,604. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. FBN Securities raised CrowdStrike to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.61.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $240.90. 5,938,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,446,563. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $332.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $322.63. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.52 and a 12 month high of $398.33. The firm has a market cap of $58.63 billion, a PE ratio of 454.53, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.82 million. Equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

