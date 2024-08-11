Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on APD shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $257.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.53.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.4 %

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $278.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,228,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,852. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.24 and a 52-week high of $307.71. The firm has a market cap of $61.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $267.31 and a 200 day moving average of $250.74.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.90%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

