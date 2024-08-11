Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $309,000 in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 1,674.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,178,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,683 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 430,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,459,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 318,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,009,000 after purchasing an additional 18,760 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 285,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,834,000 after purchasing an additional 8,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 268,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Price Performance

Shares of AAAU traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,557,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,478,462. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 12-month low of $17.97 and a 12-month high of $24.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.45 and its 200 day moving average is $22.43.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults located in the UK. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Articles

