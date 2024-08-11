Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 143 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $4,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Diageo by 4,665.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 482,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,312,000 after purchasing an additional 472,583 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group bought a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 677,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,681,000 after acquiring an additional 245,255 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Diageo by 16.4% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on DEO. Citigroup upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,950.00.

NYSE:DEO traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $124.55. The company had a trading volume of 903,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,748. The company has a market capitalization of $69.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $119.48 and a 52-week high of $175.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.97.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Diageo’s payout ratio is currently 71.37%.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

