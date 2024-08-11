BMO Capital Markets Boosts dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) Price Target to C$11.00

dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DNTL. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of dentalcorp from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of dentalcorp from C$10.50 to C$10.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of dentalcorp from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$10.36.

DNTL traded up C$0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting C$8.29. The company had a trading volume of 273,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,319. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -22.41, a PEG ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.24. dentalcorp has a one year low of C$5.27 and a one year high of C$8.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.99 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.58.

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquiring and partnering with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. The company was formerly known as Dentalcorp Overbite Ltd. dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

