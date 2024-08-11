BMO Capital Markets Increases CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target to C$12.00

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 56.45% from the company’s previous close.

CEU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.85 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.50.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CEU

CES Energy Solutions Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of TSE:CEU traded up C$0.15 on Friday, hitting C$7.67. 939,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,600. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$7.45 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.16, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.41. CES Energy Solutions has a 1-year low of C$2.94 and a 1-year high of C$8.35.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$588.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$555.63 million. CES Energy Solutions had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 26.28%. Sell-side analysts predict that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.7197861 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,405,600.00. In other news, Senior Officer Anthony Michael Aulicino sold 54,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.55, for a total value of C$411,527.85. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,405,600.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 106,043 shares of company stock valued at $788,155. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.