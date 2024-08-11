Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Has $513,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the second quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the second quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 28,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Francis Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.6% during the second quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 2,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 121.4% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $211.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marianne Lake sold 11,734 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $2,347,034.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,740 shares in the company, valued at $24,550,454.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,533 shares of company stock worth $5,310,756. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $205.80. 5,540,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,292,017. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.19 and a fifty-two week high of $217.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.27. The firm has a market cap of $590.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.66%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

