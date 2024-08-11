BOOK OF MEME (BOME) Price Tops $0.0074 on Exchanges

BOOK OF MEME (BOME) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 10th. Over the last seven days, BOOK OF MEME has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. One BOOK OF MEME token can currently be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BOOK OF MEME has a market cap of $513.32 million and approximately $86.94 million worth of BOOK OF MEME was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About BOOK OF MEME

BOOK OF MEME’s total supply is 68,961,770,579 tokens. BOOK OF MEME’s official website is llwapirxnupqu7xw2fspfidormcfar7ek2yp65nu7k5opjwhdywq.arweave.net/wuwhojdthwp-9tfk8qbuiwrqr-rwsp91tpq656bhhi0. BOOK OF MEME’s official Twitter account is @darkfarms1.

BOOK OF MEME Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BOOK OF MEME (BOME) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. BOOK OF MEME has a current supply of 68,961,770,604.92091. The last known price of BOOK OF MEME is 0.00733732 USD and is down -2.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 194 active market(s) with $126,246,301.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://llwapirxnupqu7xw2fspfidormcfar7ek2yp65nu7k5opjwhdywq.arweave.net/WuwHojdtHwp-9tFk8qBuiwRQR-RWsP91tPq656bHHi0.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOK OF MEME directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOK OF MEME should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOOK OF MEME using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

