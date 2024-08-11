Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Given New C$306.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$308.00 to C$306.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BYD. Desjardins raised shares of Boyd Group Services from a hold rating to a moderate buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$345.00 to C$340.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$305.00 to C$295.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$350.00 to C$325.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$260.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$286.85.

TSE BYD traded down C$6.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$220.00. 113,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,418. Boyd Group Services has a one year low of C$211.22 and a one year high of C$324.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$246.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$269.55. The stock has a market cap of C$4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.41, a P/E/G ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.10, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C($0.05). Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.08 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Boyd Group Services will post 4.8300559 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is presently 12.66%.

In other Boyd Group Services news, Senior Officer Brian Kaner bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$170.70 per share, with a total value of C$102,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$102,420. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

