Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target Lowered to C$270.00 at National Bankshares

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$310.00 to C$270.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BYD. Raymond James decreased their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$350.00 to C$325.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$304.00 to C$290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. National Bank Financial raised Boyd Group Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boyd Group Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$286.85.

Shares of BYD traded down C$6.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$220.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,418. Boyd Group Services has a 1-year low of C$211.22 and a 1-year high of C$324.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.10. The firm has a market cap of C$4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.41, a P/E/G ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$246.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$269.55.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C($0.05). Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of C$1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.08 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Boyd Group Services will post 4.8300559 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Brian Kaner acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$170.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$102,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$102,420. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

