British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Insider Buys £164.82 in Stock

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Free Report) insider Tadeu Marroco bought 6 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,747 ($35.11) per share, with a total value of £164.82 ($210.63).

Tadeu Marroco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Tadeu Marroco bought 6 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,451 ($31.32) per share, with a total value of £147.06 ($187.94).

On Wednesday, June 5th, Tadeu Marroco purchased 6 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,437 ($31.14) per share, with a total value of £146.22 ($186.86).

British American Tobacco Price Performance

Shares of BATS stock opened at GBX 2,801 ($35.80) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £62.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -432.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.26. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,228.78 ($28.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,817 ($36.00). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,536.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,428.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.41, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BATS has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($42.17) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 4,000 ($51.12) to GBX 3,450 ($44.09) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

