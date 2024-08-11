Brokerages Set Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Target Price at $15.33

Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.33.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GDYN. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Grid Dynamics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDYN opened at $13.33 on Tuesday. Grid Dynamics has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $14.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 444.33 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.58.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $83.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Grid Dynamics news, CFO Anil Doradla sold 3,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total value of $38,910.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 369,282 shares in the company, valued at $4,789,587.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Grid Dynamics news, CFO Anil Doradla sold 3,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total value of $38,910.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 369,282 shares in the company, valued at $4,789,587.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 10,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $116,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,555,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,355,128.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,000 shares of company stock worth $647,860 over the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 147.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 9,081 shares in the last quarter. 71.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

