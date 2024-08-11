Brokerages Set Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) PT at $28.00

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Zeta Global from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered Zeta Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Zeta Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

ZETA stock opened at $23.66 on Tuesday. Zeta Global has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $25.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -22.32 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.36.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $227.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.44 million. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 79.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zeta Global will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZETA. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Zeta Global by 85.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,019,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,635,000 after acquiring an additional 929,800 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,761,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,698,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,773,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. 75.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

