Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Given New C$63.00 Price Target at CIBC

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Free Report) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$76.00 to C$63.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CGY. Ventum Financial lowered their price target on shares of Calian Group from C$74.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Calian Group to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Calian Group from C$74.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$74.13.

Calian Group Stock Performance

Shares of CGY stock traded down C$2.29 on Friday, reaching C$45.80. The stock had a trading volume of 43,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,281. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$54.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$56.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$542.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.93. Calian Group has a 12 month low of C$45.15 and a 12 month high of C$63.75.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.93 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$185.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$196.67 million. Calian Group had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 6.22%. On average, research analysts expect that Calian Group will post 4.6162117 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calian Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Calian Group’s payout ratio is presently 65.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Calian Group news, Director Raymond Gregory Basler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.20, for a total transaction of C$224,800.00. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Calian Group

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segment: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS). The company offers systems engineering, software development, integration design, embedded design, operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research & development solutions and services; environmental and radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training services; and sophisticated communication systems for the satellite industry, such as antennas, RF systems, decimator RF spectrum analyzers, in-orbit test systems, software defined solutions, operations and teleport services, transmitters, receivers, and modems.

