California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Director Sells $29,365.05 in Stock

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $29,365.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,157.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

California Water Service Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of California Water Service Group stock opened at $52.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.44. California Water Service Group has a 52-week low of $43.50 and a 52-week high of $55.15.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $244.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.25 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

California Water Service Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.80%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWT. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in California Water Service Group by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in California Water Service Group by 57,000.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in California Water Service Group by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in California Water Service Group by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in California Water Service Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of California Water Service Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on California Water Service Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

