Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Roth Mkm

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Roth Mkm from $8.50 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cambium Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMBM traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.70. 140,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,545. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.48. Cambium Networks has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $9.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $42.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.57 million. Cambium Networks had a negative net margin of 50.94% and a negative return on equity of 56.10%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cambium Networks will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cambium Networks

About Cambium Networks

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cambium Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Merlin Capital Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Merlin Capital Inc now owns 22,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 9,865 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 450.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 220,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 180,290 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 30,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 268,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 7,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, and manufacture of wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6/6E access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management.

Featured Stories

