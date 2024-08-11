Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Roth Mkm

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Roth Mkm from $8.50 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Cambium Networks Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CMBM traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.70. 140,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,545. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.48. Cambium Networks has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $9.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.
Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $42.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.57 million. Cambium Networks had a negative net margin of 50.94% and a negative return on equity of 56.10%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cambium Networks will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cambium Networks
About Cambium Networks
Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, and manufacture of wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6/6E access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cambium Networks
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Why Wall Street Analysts Raised Price Targets for Suncor Stock
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Is Super Micro Computer a Buy After Shares Sink 20% on Earnings?
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.