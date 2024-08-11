Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.190–0.140 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $43.0 million-$48.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $58.7 million. Cambium Networks also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -1.040–0.870 EPS.
Cambium Networks Trading Down 8.6 %
Shares of CMBM opened at $1.70 on Friday. Cambium Networks has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $9.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.48.
Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.21). Cambium Networks had a negative net margin of 50.94% and a negative return on equity of 56.10%. The firm had revenue of $42.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.57 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cambium Networks will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Analysis on CMBM
About Cambium Networks
Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, and manufacture of wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6/6E access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cambium Networks
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Why Wall Street Analysts Raised Price Targets for Suncor Stock
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Is Super Micro Computer a Buy After Shares Sink 20% on Earnings?
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.