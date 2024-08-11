Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.32 EPS

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($2.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($2.32), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $118.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.00 million. Cannae had a negative return on equity of 16.50% and a negative net margin of 74.62%. Cannae’s revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.16) EPS.

Cannae Price Performance

Cannae stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.13. The company had a trading volume of 467,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,501. Cannae has a 12-month low of $15.93 and a 12-month high of $22.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Cannae Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Cannae’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cannae

About Cannae

In other Cannae news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 25,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $499,073.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 248,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,818,158.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

