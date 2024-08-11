Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Cantaloupe Trading Down 2.2 %

CTLP opened at $6.73 on Tuesday. Cantaloupe has a 1-year low of $5.74 and a 1-year high of $8.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $490.01 million, a P/E ratio of 42.07 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.60.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.57 million. Cantaloupe had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 7.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cantaloupe will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Cantaloupe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Cantaloupe by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 9,374 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

