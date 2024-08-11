Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Nyxoah S.A.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:NYXH)

Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Nyxoah in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.98) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.56). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nyxoah’s current full-year earnings is ($1.72) per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Nyxoah from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Nyxoah from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Nyxoah Stock Performance

Shares of NYXH stock opened at $8.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.34 and a 200-day moving average of $10.62. Nyxoah has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $20.00. The stock has a market cap of $212.99 million, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.70.

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45). Nyxoah had a negative return on equity of 42.14% and a negative net margin of 843.49%. The business had revenue of $1.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million.

Institutional Trading of Nyxoah

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nyxoah stock. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

About Nyxoah

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. The company's lead solution comprises Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

