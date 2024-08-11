Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 127,923,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,620,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406,870 shares during the period. Steele Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,825,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 641.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 672,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,313,000 after purchasing an additional 581,648 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 879.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 492,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,501,000 after purchasing an additional 442,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solitude Financial Services lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1,211.7% in the 1st quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 291,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,625,000 after buying an additional 269,017 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDX traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.17. The stock had a trading volume of 483,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,652. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.98. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $53.32 and a 1-year high of $70.06. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

