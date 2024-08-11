Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,491 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Corning by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,312,779 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $953,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,878 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Corning by 35.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,200,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $566,941,000 after buying an additional 4,464,893 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Corning by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,722,106 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $296,054,000 after buying an additional 146,807 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $247,721,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Corning by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,179,283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $218,609,000 after buying an additional 105,994 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other Corning news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $479,713.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,280 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:GLW traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,163,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,225,961. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.44 and its 200 day moving average is $35.49. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $46.39. The stock has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.15, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.23.

Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

