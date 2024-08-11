Capital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $5,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.9% in the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.5% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In other news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at $580,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at $580,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $518,910.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,476.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.4 %

AEP stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,029,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,301,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $51.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.68. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $104.41.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on AEP. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.38.

American Electric Power Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

