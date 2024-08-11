Capital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,302 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $2,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLW. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,750,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $1,497,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $747,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $383,000. Finally, Rockport Wealth LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the first quarter worth $374,000.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE BLW traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $14.22. 80,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,667. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.88. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $14.31.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Cuts Dividend

About BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.113 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

