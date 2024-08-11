Capital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 20,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of IWN stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $156.93. 1,194,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,258,572. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $124.97 and a 1 year high of $174.83. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.24.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

