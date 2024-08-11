Capital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in D. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 16.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,355,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,346,193,000 after purchasing an additional 12,178,713 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,494,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,204,904,000 after buying an additional 2,801,687 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,584,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,061,740,000 after buying an additional 3,613,614 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,493,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $869,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,612,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $357,769,000 after acquiring an additional 75,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,942,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,646,718. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $57.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.58.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.18.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

