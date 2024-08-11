Capital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 338.7% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE WELL traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.40. 2,209,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,698,819. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.64 and its 200-day moving average is $97.87. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.38 and a 12-month high of $117.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 4.07.

Welltower Increases Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This is an increase from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 330.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Welltower news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $187,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,514,903.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WELL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Welltower from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Welltower from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.19.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

