Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

iShares Silver Trust Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:SLV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.00. 15,934,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,317,611. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.80. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $29.56. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

