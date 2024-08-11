Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.49 Million Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 26,166.7% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.30. 8,279,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,753,299. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.86. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $53.86. The company has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.01). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $15.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In related news, Director Willie Cw Chiang bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.90 per share, for a total transaction of $439,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.80 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.70.

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Featured Stories

