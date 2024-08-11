Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 34,679.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 185,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,513,000 after purchasing an additional 184,497 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth bought 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $185.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,040.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,040.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on RSG. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial upgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Republic Services from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.00.

Republic Services Stock Performance

NYSE RSG traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $201.22. 901,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,356,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $194.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.02. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.23 and a 12 month high of $206.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.69.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.70%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

