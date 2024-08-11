Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.85 Million Stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 310,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Indie Asset Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000.

NYSE DSM traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $6.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,910. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.79. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.69 and a 52 week high of $6.09.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

