Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.13 Million Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,853 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.32. 4,033,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,353,941. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $40.71 and a 52 week high of $42.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.83.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

