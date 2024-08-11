Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $269,000 Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,439 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Running Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 10.9% during the first quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 111,987 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $11,358,000 after purchasing an additional 11,036 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 15.9% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 69,380 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Options Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 3.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 572,324 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $58,045,000 after acquiring an additional 20,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $153,105.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,033,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,089,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $153,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,582.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,003 shares of company stock valued at $5,060,941 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX stock traded up $0.78 on Friday, reaching $110.70. 7,202,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,379,752. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.44 and a 12 month high of $115.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on TJX. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.67.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

