Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 381.5% in the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,729,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,458 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,290,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,766,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,829 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,494,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,829,000 after purchasing an additional 832,342 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,045,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,390,000 after purchasing an additional 767,009 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 443.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 772,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,157,000 after purchasing an additional 630,515 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $107.69. 3,336,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,538,513. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.12.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

