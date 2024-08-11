Capital Investment Advisors LLC Invests $317,000 in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 905.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Down 0.1 %

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $155.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,638,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,063,250. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.78 and its 200-day moving average is $140.70. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $78.35 and a fifty-two week high of $173.37.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 52.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.13.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CFO Naftali Holtz bought 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $140.00 per share, with a total value of $749,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,755,840. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 24,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total transaction of $3,393,222.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,859,758.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Naftali Holtz acquired 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $140.00 per share, with a total value of $749,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 48,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,755,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 92,940 shares of company stock valued at $13,667,094 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.