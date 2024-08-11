Capital Investment Advisors LLC Invests $483,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,403,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,104,000 after buying an additional 846,517 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 202.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,117,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,669,000 after buying an additional 8,776,348 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,520,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,063,000 after buying an additional 442,720 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,920,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,534,000 after buying an additional 576,063 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,876,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,207,000 after buying an additional 529,904 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYV stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,613,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,715. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.46 and a 200-day moving average of $48.78. The stock has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $39.51 and a twelve month high of $51.43.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

