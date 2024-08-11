Capital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GPC shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $183.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.14.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total value of $453,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,677.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GPC stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,692. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.48 and a 200 day moving average of $146.42. The stock has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $126.35 and a 12-month high of $164.45.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

