Capital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 3,656,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,892,000 after buying an additional 55,848 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 940,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,142,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 47,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reliant Wealth Planning raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 7,963 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.73. 632,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,854. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.67. The stock has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $47.46 and a 12-month high of $65.57.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.