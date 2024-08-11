Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 179 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 51,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 315,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,367,000 after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,335,000. Finally, Twele Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 155,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VCSH stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,476,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,735,571. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.20. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.43 and a twelve month high of $78.64.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.2669 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

