Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) CEO Sells $8,175,141.52 in Stock

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $8,175,141.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,491.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of COF opened at $134.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $88.23 and a 12-month high of $153.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.45.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.14). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COF. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital One Financial

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

