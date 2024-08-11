Cardano Price Hits $0.33 on Major Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000560 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a total market cap of $11.84 billion and $201.72 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,562.07 or 0.04352431 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00034847 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00006582 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00010047 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00011634 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000150 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00008335 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000090 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001395 BTC.
Cardano Profile
ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 37,116,609,474 coins and its circulating supply is 35,934,577,468 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.
