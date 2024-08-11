Cardinal Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE)

Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Fortrea were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTRE. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Fortrea during the 4th quarter worth $4,751,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fortrea during the fourth quarter worth about $540,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Fortrea in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Fortrea in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $823,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortrea in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Thomas Pike purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $248,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,827 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,434,687.87. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel James S. Hanson bought 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.30 per share, with a total value of $50,600.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,475 shares in the company, valued at $189,117.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Fortrea Stock Up 2.2 %
FTRE traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,076,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,591. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion and a PE ratio of -18.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.09 and a 200-day moving average of $31.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.15 and a 1-year high of $41.02.
Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $662.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.58 million. Fortrea had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 4.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.
Fortrea Company Profile
Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.
