Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Cut to “Hold” at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

CDLX has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America restated a neutral rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Northland Capmk raised shares of Cardlytics to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Cardlytics in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Cardlytics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.40.

CDLX opened at $3.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.14 and a 200 day moving average of $9.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Cardlytics has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $20.52. The firm has a market cap of $184.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.65.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.12. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 25.36% and a negative net margin of 55.23%. The firm had revenue of $69.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cardlytics will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Alexis Desieno sold 7,451 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total transaction of $59,235.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,839.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Alexis Desieno sold 7,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total value of $59,235.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,839.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 3,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $33,676.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,464,859 shares in the company, valued at $58,119,082.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,742 shares of company stock worth $735,905 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cardlytics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,211,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,046,000 after acquiring an additional 57,805 shares in the last quarter. General Equity Holdings LP boosted its position in Cardlytics by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. General Equity Holdings LP now owns 624,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after purchasing an additional 147,843 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Cardlytics by 711.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 351,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 307,800 shares in the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the first quarter valued at about $3,622,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 199,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

