CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.29.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Wedbush started coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

CareTrust REIT Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTRE opened at $27.83 on Tuesday. CareTrust REIT has a 12 month low of $19.43 and a 12 month high of $27.96. The company has a current ratio of 12.80, a quick ratio of 12.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.52 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.04 and a 200-day moving average of $24.48.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.29). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 30.09%. The business had revenue of $68.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CareTrust REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 223.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CareTrust REIT

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 398.2% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 169,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 135,357 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 15.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,056,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,626,000 after purchasing an additional 281,120 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 67.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 61,512 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 34.1% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 109,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 27,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 5.0% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

Featured Stories

