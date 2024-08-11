CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at B. Riley

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by B. Riley from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CARG. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on CarGurus from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CarGurus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.75.

CARG stock traded up $4.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.94. 2,005,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,858. CarGurus has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.82.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. CarGurus had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $215.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.29 million. Equities research analysts forecast that CarGurus will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Matthew Todd Quinn sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $99,091.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 217,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,414,786.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CarGurus news, CTO Matthew Todd Quinn sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $99,091.98. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 217,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,414,786.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 25,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $666,700.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 488,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,929,318.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,494 shares of company stock valued at $2,119,722 in the last 90 days. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in CarGurus by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,705,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,076 shares in the last quarter. Prevatt Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the fourth quarter worth $24,160,000. Inflection Point Investments LLP acquired a new position in CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth $17,154,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in CarGurus in the fourth quarter valued at $17,042,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in CarGurus by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,090,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,567,000 after buying an additional 228,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

