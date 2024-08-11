Cartier Silver (OTCMKTS:CRTIF) Trading Up 881.3%

Shares of Cartier Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:CRTIF – Get Free Report) were up 881.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 2,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 11,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

Cartier Silver Stock Up 8.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.21.

About Cartier Silver

(Get Free Report)

Cartier Silver Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of iron ore properties and a gold property in Canada. The company owns a 55% interest in the Round Lake and Jeannine properties consisting of 111 claims covering an area of approximately 58.75 square kilometers located in the Fermont iron ore district in the Labrador Trough in northeastern Quebec; and holds a 100% interest in the Chorrillos project located in southern Bolivia.

See Also

