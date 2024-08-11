CashBackPro Trading 7.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CBP)

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. CashBackPro has a total market capitalization of $11.23 million and $123,762.67 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CashBackPro has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One CashBackPro token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000204 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00010944 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,937.11 or 0.96420678 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00007956 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007497 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00011908 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000036 BTC.

CashBackPro Token Profile

CashBackPro is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,207,483 tokens. CashBackPro’s official website is cbp.finance. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CashBackPro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,207,483.017517 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 0.12676933 USD and is down -2.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $134,426.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashBackPro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CashBackPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

