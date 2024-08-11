Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CPRX. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.83.

NASDAQ CPRX traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $18.48. 2,888,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,174. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.60. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $11.55 and a 52-week high of $18.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 0.70.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $98.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.24 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 15.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Daly sold 17,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $276,648.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,750,139.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard J. Daly sold 17,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $276,648.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,750,139.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carmen Jeffrey Del sold 7,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $121,183.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,121.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,777,560 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPRX. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 965.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,541,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,610,000 after buying an additional 1,396,930 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $805,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 64.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 83,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 32,621 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $954,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,120,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,694,000 after buying an additional 73,930 shares during the period. 79.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

