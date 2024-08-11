Centrifuge 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $358,779.53 (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Centrifuge has a market capitalization of $21.05 million and $358,779.53 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Centrifuge coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000575 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Centrifuge Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 550,475,453 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official website for Centrifuge is centrifuge.io. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official message board is medium.com/centrifuge.

Centrifuge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 550,436,898 with 497,236,241 in circulation. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io."

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrifuge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centrifuge using one of the exchanges listed above.

